Texas Congressman Vincente Gonzalez said El Paso was questionable site for Vice President Harris to visit border

TEXAS, USA — Vice President Kamala Harris is in El Paso visiting the Texas/Mexico border Friday.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX 15th District) told 3 News that El Paso was a very questionable site for VP Harris to visit.
"Certainly the most impacted area in terms of migrant surge is in the Rio Grande Valley area and it’s the one that needs the most attention," Gonzalez said. "If I had a say on it, I would’ve told her 'this is where you need to go and see what’s happening there before we visit El Paso'.”
And as far as Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump heading to Edinburg on June 30 for a border visit the Congressman had some strong words. Gonzalez said that the Governor should take the $250 million in state funds that he’s going to use to continue to build Trump’s wall and instead invest it in winterizing our electrical grid.
RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott announces work on the Texas border wall has started, allocates $250M to the project
