District judge sides with City of Houston in lawsuit to block so-called 'Death Star' law declaring it unconstitutional

Critics said HB 2127, known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, drastically limits local governments on things like drought restrictions and noise complaints.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston won a legal battle Wednesday over the so-called "Death Star" law that was passed during the legislative session and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. It was scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1.

A district judge in Travis County granted a motion by the City of Houston and declared House Bill 2127 unconstitutional.

The City filed a lawsuit last month that said the law, also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, drastically limits cities and counties in areas like labor, business and finance. It could also stop cities from making rules on things like drought restrictions or noise complaints.

The law would also allow Texans to sue officials or governments if they feel they're being improperly regulated.

"The Texas Constitution expressly champions the local control and innovation that has been key to the tremendous economic dynamism in cities like Houston,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said when the lawsuit was filed in July. “HB 2127 reverses over 100 years of Texas constitutional law without amending the Constitution.”

The legislation made national headlines earlier this year because it takes away local rules mandating water breaks for construction workers. Abbott released a statement saying that the bill was consistent with OSHA and didn’t stop people from taking water breaks.

"This is the most dangerous bill, in my opinion, (one) that would affect cities across the state," San Antonio City Councilmember Rocha Garcia said earlier this year. "It is top of mind and something that has taken some nights of sleep from us... we are really afraid of how this could affect our local government."

