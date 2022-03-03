Texas gas prices continue to rise

AAA Texas said gas prices are 17 cents more than from this day last week and 92 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pain at the pump is not going away anytime soon.

AAA Texas said statewide gas prices have risen to $3.38, the highest it has been since August 2014.

Gas price averages in Texas and across the country have increased significantly in the last week, similar to a price spike following a major hurricane, AAA Texas said.

“Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for gasoline will only increase as spring approaches and more people travel. Couple that with rising crude oil prices and drivers can expect to continue to see even higher fuel prices in the days and weeks ahead.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the third lowest gas price average in the country, tied with Mississippi, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.94 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA Texas gave the following tips to save gas during the price surge.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

