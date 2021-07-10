Texas governor invites employers, military veterans and families to participate in statewide hiring fair

The event is taking place on Nov. 4 and will be held in-person and virtually in 28 locations across the state.

TEXAS, USA — Texas employers, veterans and military families are invited by Gov. Greg Abbott to participate in the 10th annual Hiring Red, White & You!, which is a statewide veterans hiring fair in November.

The event is taking place on Nov. 4 and will be held in-person and virtually in 28 locations across the state, according to a news release by the governor on Wednesday.

The Hiring Red, White & You! connects veterans across the state with employers seeking their exceptional skills and experience. It is also open to transitioning service members and their spouses and families in Texas.

"Veterans bring unmatched leadership abilities to the workplace," said Abbott. "They already possess many of the technical skills employers are looking for. They understand teamwork and accountability, and their professionalism, perspective, and mission focus can create a competitive advantage for any business. I encourage Texas employers and veterans to attend a Hiring Red, White & You! event on November 4, because Texas works when Texans work."

Texas is home to more than 1.5 million military veterans and more women veterans than any state.

The hiring fair is free.

If you're an employer interested in participating, contact your local Workforce Solutions Office for more information and to register. These offices, listed by county and region, can be found at twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you.

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit , which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.