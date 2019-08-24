CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It seemed like perfect symbolism that Governor Abbott signed House Bill Six and Senate Bill Six where Hurricane Harvey made land fall almost two years ago.



"It's overwhelming to realize how far we've come. But today is not a land mark for the town of Fulton, as it as a landmark for the children of future generations in Texas," Jimmy Kendrick, Fulton Mayor.



He said SB Six HB Six fill in the gaps in the road to disaster recovery that weren't in place when Harvey hit two years ago.



"We will be officially signing to pieces of law that now only have helped but continue to help," Greg Abbott Governor.



Governor Greg Abbott said the bills consist of programs to help people receive loans, a plan to expedite removing debris, and a task force that helps rescue people who are in danger during a disaster.

Abbott said another large issues during Harvey was figuring out how to get financial help from agencies.

“What is the path way of navigating the maze of FEMA, of Housing and Urban Development, of all the alphabet agencies at the Federal government or State government,” he said.



That's why he said SB Six includes a financial task force.

Abbott said all these things combined help response when disaster strikes.



“No state is either better organized or better prepared to respond to a disaster then the state of Texas, and I thank the members of the legislature for their leadership and their tireless work to get us to that point today,” he said.



And as a result senators and representatives like Todd Hunter sat alongside Abbott introducing the bills.



“It signifies that the entire state is coming together to recognizing the importance of the Coastal Bend,” Hunter said.



The bills will take effect starting September 1st .