Texas wins Governor's Cup for 10th straight year after securing 2X more investment, job creation projects than any other state in 2021

The award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE report on how new Taylor Samsung facility – which is cited as a project in the Governor's Cup report – could impact small towns in Central Texas.

Texas has won the Site Selection Governor's Cup for the 10th year in a row, Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced Monday.

The award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment projects. Texas ran away with the most qualified projects: 1,123. That’s 342 more than the State's total last year (781), and it’s more than twice the number of second place Ohio’s 507, according to Site Selection.

Gov. Abbott was joined by representatives from Site Selection, company representatives, and economic development leaders from across the state to celebrate the occasion.

“Texas continues to shine as the beacon of economic prosperity in America, and I am proud to accept Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup for a record-shattering tenth straight year,” said Abbott. “Texas is the new frontier where dreams, families, and jobs grow. This honor is a testament to the unmatched business climate and highly skilled and diverse workforce we have cultivated here in the Lone Star State, and I thank the exceptional economic development teams across our state who have worked diligently to attract new, innovative businesses to their communities and bring more economic opportunity to hardworking Texans. As we celebrate the resurgence of the mighty Texas economy, we look to the future with high and hopeful expectations of an even brighter, more prosperous future for generations of Texans.”

Texas racked up $47 billion in capital investment in late 2021 from just two projects — a $17 billion semiconductor plant from Samsung in Taylor, and a $30 billion one for Texas Instruments in Sherman, Site Selection reported. Another Central Texas project cited in the Site Selection report the potential Micron Technology site, which was reported in January to be scouting Caldwell and Williamson counties for it's next fabrication plant.

The Site Selection Governor's Cup has been awarded annually since 1978.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter