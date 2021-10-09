Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

Allen West said on Twitter that he has received monoclonal antibody injections and expects to be hospitalized.

GARLAND, Texas — Updated Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 with a new statement from West.

A tea party firebrand who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas says he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he also expects to be hospitalized and that his wife has also received monoclonal antibodies.

"Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95," West said in his latest tweet around 4 p.m. Saturday.

"My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious," he added.

1/ I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. pic.twitter.com/8YbVNVfzOe — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

According to his Twitter account, Allen West did not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, West issued a statement that said, in part,

"I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy...As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State."

West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman.