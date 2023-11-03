Training future heroes: Texas high school students conquer first responder competition at Del Mar College

"The next generation of law enforcement, firefighters or EMTs are well trained and ready to take on the challenge.”

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 600 high school students who feel they were called to be emergency responders competed in the Texas Public Service Teacher Association's annual competition at Del Mar College’s Windward campus Saturday.

Mike Tokarski, Vice President of TPSTA, feels confident that the next generation of first responders are ready to serve the community.

"The next generation of law enforcement, firefighters or EMTs are well trained and ready to take on the challenge.”

Tokarski has been in law enforcement for 19 years. He founded the Texas Public Service Teacher's Association six years ago. He wants to see the next generation of first responders take over.

This annual competition had 683 students participate this year.

"It gives young men and women the opportunity to really get some hands-on experience before they get out into a potentially dangerous situation," Tokarski said.

One of the competition’s competitors was Quinton Pearn.

"I always wanted to do something to help the community. I would like to be an arson investigator."

Pearn, one of Tokarski’s students was able to earn a scholarship because his "heart and mind was totally in it," Tokarski said.

Pearn says Tokarski made a big impact on him, the first day he walked into his classroom.

“He made me feel like I was wanted somewhere, and it made me feel like I was a part of a big family."

Originally from Illinois, Pearn comes from a line of first responders in his family.

"My uncle is a police officer, and my grandfather was a firefighter."

With the guidance Pearn has received from Tokarski, he's determined to give back to a community he'll soon be serving.

"He's been a huge impact on me and I'm hoping that I can pay that forward to somebody else one day."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!