Last chance to get your tickets! Texas Lotto jackpot climbs to $36.75M, largest prize in more than a decade

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million

TEXAS, USA — Feeling lucky? Have your hands been itching lately?

A big drawing is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Now is a good time to start gathering those loose coins in your car's cup holders because the Texas Lotto has climbed to an estimated $36.75 million, the largest jackpot prize since May 2010 and the fifth largest lottery prize ever.

“Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”