Texas McDonald's restaurants to donate some Thursday lunchtime proceeds to Uvalde victims

As the state continues to come together for those affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, hungry Texans will have a chance to help by visiting their local McDonald's at lunchtime on Thursday.

More than 1,000 McDonald's stores are participating in a benefit event in which 10% of sales between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. "will be donated to the Uvalde community," according to information shared by local school districts. The initiative will be active for customers who order through a variety of means, including dine-in, carryout, drive-thru or via McDonald's delivery program.

Some participating San Antonio-area McDonald's restaurants can be found here. Customers elsewhere are recommended to contact their local restaurant first to see if they're participating.

Our hearts still go out to all those affected by the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde. We invite you to come by any of our... Posted by Acosta Family McDonald's - San Antonio on Monday, June 20, 2022

The money raised will be donated specifically to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities San Antonio.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24, sparking scrutiny over the local police response and a wave of investigations.

