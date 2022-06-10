Texas is 3rd most impacted state by natural disasters, study says

The study took two metrics into account: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita.

TEXAS, USA — The United States sees its fair share of natural disasters – in different forms – from coast to coast.

The West is shaken by earthquakes and raged with wildfires. The Midwest gets ripped by "Tornado Alley." And the coastline is ravaged by hurricanes.

These natural disasters, unfortunately, destroy many American homes and businesses, forcing those affected to rebuild.

Texas, as you would imagine, came in toward the top of the list.

The Lone Star State, according to WalletHub's study, is the third-most impacted state by natural disasters. The most-impacted state, according to the study, is Mississippi. Louisiana came in second.

Texas led the nation in terms of the number of climate disasters causing $1 billion in damage since 1980. Texas was eighth-most in the loss amount per capita of those disasters .

Here is a look at WalletHub's map detailing their findings:

Here is how the other states fare from natural disasters, according to WalletHub:

No. 4 Iowa

No. 5 Alabama

No. 6 Oklahoma

No. 7 Kansas

No. 8 North Carolina

No. 9 Florida

No. 10 Missouri

To take a look at WalletHub's study, click here.