Texas ranchers reduce carbon footprint, get paid $200,000

Lauren Miller is the Vice President of Carbon Footprint Solutions with Grassroots Carbon. She spoke with us at length about the program and incentives on KENS 5 Eyewitness News Sunday Morning – explaining all about the process of what regenerative grazing involves.



"Instead of cattle just continuously grazing over a property, ranchers are managing their herds through higher density and then rotating them frequently through pastures in order to give land time to rest and to heal," she said.



Miller said there are major benefits to using regenerative grazing.



"It creates profitability," she said. "They can reduce their input by not needing fertilizer, not needing herbicide or pesticide while increasing their stocking density. As one soil scientist put it, 'It is the easiest way to increase your acreage' – because you can have two to three times as many cattle on the same acreage without buying more land."