Texas Rent Relief closing applications on Friday due to high demand

Applicants have until 5 p.m. to start applying for emergency funding. The program first opened with almost $2 billion available.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Rent Relief Program will stop taking applications for emergency relief on Friday. The program says the total requests for assistance is now greater than the funding they have available.

Texans can start applying for relief until 5 p.m. before the online portal is closed. Anyone who started applying before the deadline can still finish it afterwards. It must be complete in the next 21 days (by Nov 26). Within those three weeks, the relief program will send three reminders for applicants to finish the process. If the application is not done, it will not be accepted and cannot be replaced with another application. A completed application does not guarantee payment.

Due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all TRR available funds, the program is closing its application portal to new applications and additional funding requests on Fri, Nov. 5, 5p CT. pic.twitter.com/eTEWxfTUjc — TDHCA (@TDHCA) November 4, 2021

The Rent Relief program had almost $2 billion available since applications first opened, according to their overview. On the morning of Nov 5, they reported more than $1.2 billion distributed to over 200,000 household. And extra $105 million was also in the process for payment to almost 20,000 more applicants.

On average, households received about $5,700 to help pay for rent and utilities. One quarter of all approved payments were sent to about 55,000 households in Harris County. Residents in the county can still apply for rent assistance through the Houston-Harris County Emergency Program. Applications for the Harris County Recovery Assistance Program are now closed.