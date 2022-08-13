State resources activated ahead of possible tropical weather, governor says

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is activating several resources, including boat rescue assets.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday announced the activation of state resources ahead of possible tropical weather in South Texas.

"The National Hurricane Center expects very low potential for a tropical cyclone to develop from a cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the Texas coast, and threats into next week include significant rainfall and flash flooding," the Governor's Office said in a release.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is activating several resources, including boat rescue assets. The following resources have also been placed on standby:

Crews and incident management teams from the Texas A&M Forest Service

Severe weather packages from the Texas Department of State Health Services Emergency Medical Task Force

Road monitoring resources from the Texas Department of Transportation

A search and rescue aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit from the Texas Department of Safety and Texas Highway Patrol

Resources to monitor power outages and coordinate with utility providers from the Public Utility Commission

"The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall for our coastal and South Texas communities," said Governor Abbott. "State agencies are monitoring the developing weather conditions along the coast and preparing comprehensive response measures. I urge Texans in these regions to remain weather-aware and follow the direction of local authorities to ensure their own safety and the safety of their loved ones."