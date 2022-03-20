Texas wildfire updates: Latest on evacuations, containment, acres burned

Wildfires in Eastland County are continuing to burn Sunday, while a new fire along the Hood and Erath county line is prompting evacuations.

EASTLAND, Texas — Dry and windy conditions have been fueling wildfires in different areas west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Wildfires in Eastland County had burned about 54,000 acres by Saturday night, and only one of them had been 100% contained.

Crews are continuing to battle sprawling fires in Eastland County that began Thursday afternoon.

A wildfire along the Hood and Erath county line has prompted evacuations.

Hood/Erath County wildfire and evacuations

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the latest wildfire along the Hood and Erath county line the Big L fire.

The National Weather Service issued an evacuation order for residents located northeast of Bluff Dale along County Road 148. Evacuees are urged to report to Bluff Dale High School when it's safe.

[ERATH COUNTY] EVACUATION ORDER: Residents located northeast of Bluff Dale along County Road 148 need to evacuate IMMEDIATELY due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. Any evacuees are asked to report to Bluff Dale High School when safe to do so. #BigLFire pic.twitter.com/s8gEGiX4la — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 20, 2022

The Granbury Volunteer Fire Department has also added that the city of Lipan, about 18 miles west of Granbury, is under a "mandatory evacuation."

Latest in Eastland County

There were four main fires burning in Eastland County early Saturday: Kidd Fire (42,300 acres), Wheatfield Fire (7,200 acres), Oak Mott Fire (6,000 acres) and the Walling Fire (383 acres).

While these fires were in different locations around Eastland County, the Texas A&M Forest Service was referring to the overall incident as the Eastland Complex at a total of about 54,000 acres.

A total of 54,015 acres had burned by 8 p.m. Saturday, with the fire 30% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says at least 50 homes have burned.

A new wildfire in Eastland County separate from the Eastland Complex was reported by the forest service on Sunday. Officials are calling this the Blowing Basin fire, and as of 3 p.m. Sunday, it has burned around 250 acres and is 10% contained.

Evacuation order

The National Weather Service issued an immediate evacuation order for any residents in Eastland County near FM 2731 and CR 230 between Highway 183 and Texas Highway 206.

EVACUATION ORDER: A fast moving wildfire is located near FM 2731 and CR 230 between Highway 183 & Texas Highway 206!



Residents in the vicinity of this fire north of FM 2731 & CR 230 need to evacuate immediately to the north using HWY 206!! #EastlandComplex #BlowingBasinFire pic.twitter.com/SySEE3Itt0 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 20, 2022

According to the NWS, a "fast moving wildfire" is located in the area. Residents are urged to evacuate north using Highway 206.

Wildfire Map

The Texas A&M Forest Service has a map where the public can view the current location of wildfires.

Ways to help

There are numerous ways people can help those who are affected by the wildfires in Eastland County and other surrounding areas.

Relief funds and donation drop-off locations have been set up. More information on how to help and receive help can be found here.

Disaster declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Friday for 11 counties in response to the wildfires.

Those counties are: Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson.

The disaster declaration allows the use of all available state resources to aid in fighting the fires.

Texas Department of Emergency Management assessment

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is asking residents to help the state department assess the damage caused by the wildfires. This can help the state determine the best ways to assist affected residents.

The survey can be found here.

Disaster assistance

Eastland ISD says disaster assistance from the Texas Department of Emergency Management can be found at Siebert Elementary at 100 Little Maverick Trail, Eastland, TX 76448.

Residents can also report damage at the location. They will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the district.