Bipartisan group of lawmakers call themselves 'The Problem Solvers' as they visit the immigration crisis at the border

TEXAS, USA — 29 Republicans and 29 Democrats make up the problem solvers caucus. It's a group of congressman who are on a fact-finding mission how long are Border just south of McAllen.

Large groups of undocumented immigrants and unaccompanied minors continue to pour across the border illegally into Texas, and making an already serious humanitarian crisis even worse.



The crisis at the border continues to make headlines and attract visits from congressmen and other government officials who are all wanting to see for themselves what’s happening.

"We’re not gonna be show horses," Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said. "We’re going to be work horses. We’re gonna go behind the scenes. We're going to roll up our sleeves and do the work in bipartisan fashion, respecting each other’s opinion and learning from each other, learning from each other to figure out how we can best serve to figure out how we can best solve the situation.”



The group not only toured the border area but they also met with local officials and law-enforcement. Their main goal is to come up with solutions on issues like the border crisis. They said the Hatfield and McCoy style politics in Washington right now is never going to get things done on a bi-partisan level.



Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus and hosted this visit. It's one which he hopes will find a real solution to this latest crisis on the border.

"First of all, we’ve got to think of the inhumanity of the 2,000 mile trek that they make and trying to find solutions for them closer to home in their home country or in their neighboring country," Gonzalez said. "In a first class facility where there’s enough space, where it’s air-conditioning, it’s clean, where there’s bathrooms, where they can ask for asylum in a dignified way. And, if they don’t qualify we treat them in a dignified way.”



The members of this delegation agree that this problem at the border is not going away. They believe they’re taking the first steps in trying to actually solve the problems here.

