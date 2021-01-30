The waiver that delayed renewing your driver's license is set to expire April 14 in Texas

You’ll have two options for renewal.

TEXAS, USA — In 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed those with driver’s licenses or IDs set to expire to not have to renew them. This was done because of the pandemic. That waiver, however, is now about to come to an end -- April 14, to be exact, and it means that thousands of Texans will have to get up-to-speed on some new procedures for getting those cards renewed.

Gone are the days when you could just show up, take a number, and wait to be called from the crowd.

Now, you’ll have two options for renewal:

The first is to simply do it online, and for many, it is the best option. You’ll find instructions on how to get it taken care of quickly and easily. You can also call 1-866- DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639) if you wish to do it all over the phone.

The second option is to appear in-person. To do that, though, you must first set an appointment. In fact, it is the only way they will see you.

By visiting the online portal, you should be able to get an appointment at an office of your choice. If none are available, you may be asked to check other locations.

The Corpus Christi Mega Center at 3506 Twin River Blvd. in Calallen is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

And by the way, if you need a ride once you have an appointment at this location, the RTA will get you there for $1.25. All you need to do is make a reservation 24 hours in advance by calling 361-883-2287 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.