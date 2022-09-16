'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job

At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend.

Henderson leaves behind a mourning family. Her mother said she was a shining light.

"She had her Juris Doctorate. She was a nurturer, kind, sweet, beautiful, most of all she loved the Lord. She was the perfect big sister," said mother DenMica Eugene.

According to police, Henderson was killed at the Rose Bistro in San Antonio after an argument between Darrick Oliver Jr. and two other men escalated into a shooting.

Henderson and another man died. Police said Henderson was an innocent bystander. Her boyfriend said Henderson was just visiting the San Antonio area to celebrate getting her dream job at a law firm.

After a two-day manhunt, Oliver was caught by the U.S. Marshals. He was hiding at a family member's home in Waco.

"I’m just happy that the person responsible for this was caught,” said Henderson’s boyfriend Marcus. “I am so sorry this had to happen to my baby. I know she doesn’t have to deal with the crazy stuff in this world. This world is wicked."

Henderson’s family said she was a dream chaser and a goal setter. For now, they will make sure her legacy lives on.



"We will seek justice for her and for people who are victims of gun violence,” said Eugene. Our journey on this is just beginning, but we have to get through this hard part first."

Oliver is sitting in the Bexar County Jail. Hollywood Park police said his mother helped turn him in.