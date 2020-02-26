NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Tougher border policies have led to a major decrease in the number of people trying to get into the United States illegally.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Rio Grande Valley remains the busiest sector in the country, ranking first in seized cocaine, marijuana, and border crossings.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that January marked the 8th month in a row of declining illegal border crossings. The last time that many months of decline happened was 1992.

About 40% of immigrant apprehensions take place in the Rio Grande Valley. International cooperation with governments in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras have resulted in reductions in illegal migration.

In the press conference held at the CBP Air & Marine Operations McAllen Air Branch, Deputy Chief Austin Skero made it clear that arriving to the U.S. illegally is no longer be tolerated. "Arriving with a child does not guarantee you will be allowed to stay. Claiming asylum does not guarantee you will be allowed to stay while your case is processed. Those who attempt to enter the US illegally, will be detained and removed. We're strictly applying our immigration laws and the area of catch and release is over" Skero said.

Though the border policies are stricter, immigrants are still being protected. Those who are in fear of returning to their country are still being protected by Migrant Protection Protocols - receiving protection from the Department of Homeland Security while they await their approval or denial into the United States.

As for an update on the border wall, the Trump Administration has built more than 127 miles - all of it with new technology that assists law enforcement with tracking illegal activity. Another 213 miles is currently under construction, and 414 miles are in pre-construction phases.