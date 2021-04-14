DPS troopers line up to cheer on son of injured trooper at baseball game in Bryan

State Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, who was shot last week while chasing a mass shooting suspect, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

BRYAN, Texas — A Texas DPS trooper who was shot after confronting a mass shooting suspect near Bryan last week is out of the hospital.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is now recovering at home.

“He still faces many challenges in the days ahead, but he will not be alone; he has the support of a loving family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” the DPS tweeted Wednesday.

Since Tovar couldn’t go to his young son’s baseball game Tuesday night, fellow troopers turned out in force to cheer on the team. More than a dozen uniformed troopers lined up along the left field fence.

“Though Trooper Tovar was unable to attend his son’s baseball game last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him,” they tweeted. “We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words.”

Tovar was shot after a high-speed chase that led from Bryan to the suspect’s home in Iola.

Bryan police say the chase started after Larry Bolin, 27, shot six co-workers at Kent Moore Cabinets, killing one of them.

“Somebody told me, ‘No, no, no, there’s a shooting. We need to get out of there,’” said Amelia Rodriguez, an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets. “I turned back and I saw all of us, a bunch of us, running, running, running.”

Bolin is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains jailed on a $3.2 million bond.