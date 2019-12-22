TAFT, Texas — Two families in San Patricio County received the keys to their brand new home two years after Hurricane Harvey.

Partnerships in collaboration with long-term disaster recovery organizations made this all possible.

There was a ceremony, a ribbon-cutting, and a blessing of each home on Monday, December 23.

Organizations such as Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, Rebuild Texas Fund, Mennonite Disaster Service, and the Coastal Bend Food Bank all came together to give these families the perfect gift just days before Christmas.

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG) is a volunteer-based coalition created to address the unmet needs of Coastal Bend area residents affected by the disaster.

CBDRG is a State/FEMA recognized long-term recovery organization and is registered with the State of Texas as a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation as authorized by the IRS.

Established in 2015, CBDRG was formed to continuously coordinate long-term disaster recovery within the eleven county region of the Texas Coastal Bend (Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio) for current and future disasters.

Volunteer Groups and individuals can sign up to join our efforts at our website www.coastalbenddrg.org/volunteer or email volunteers4cbdrg@gmail.com.



