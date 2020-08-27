TxDOT-Corpus Christi District deployed personnel and equipment to assist in the wake of Hurricane Laura’s landfall

The team and its convoy of equipment departed TxDOT’s maintenance section in Goliad this morning and is prepared to stay in the field for up to a week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Corpus Christi District today deployed personnel and equipment to Beaumont to assist with debris clearing and other activities in the wake of Hurricane Laura’s landfall.

“The mission of this team is to assist with clearing debris from roadways, restoring traffic signals, and erecting directional and traffic control signs. Following a natural disaster, it is important to restore communities and daily lives as normal as possible as quickly as possible. TxDOT stands ready to respond,” said Valente Olivarez Jr., district engineer for TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District.

The 13-member team consists of maintenance personnel from Corpus Christi, Goliad, Beeville, and Karnes City, a Refugio sign crews, a traffic signal crew, and mechanics.