TxDOT launches statewide 'Drive Sober. No Regrets' holiday drunk driving prevention campaign

In the Beaumont area, there were 49 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes during the 2020 holiday season, resulting in 4 fatalities and 5 serious injuries.

TEXAS, USA — Throughout December, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will host events across the state featuring video testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor.

There were 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas during the holiday season of Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215, according to a TxDOT news release.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams says they don't want to turn a happy time of the year into one that could be marked by tragic loss due to someone's decision to drink and drive.

“It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,” he said.

Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years, TxDOT said in a news release.

A DWI can hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever. It can also cause significant and expensive legal issues, create difficulty finding or keeping a job and bring a lifetime of regret.

There are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member or use mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.