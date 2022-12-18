TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season

The "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign was launched this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly.

TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.

Law enforcement officers across the state will be targeting drivers under the influence as Texas sees an increase in crashes caused by drunk drivers this time of year.

TxDOT reported that last year, Texas saw more than 48,600 crashes during the holiday season between December 1 and January 1. More than 400 people died and 1,695 suffered serious injuries during that period.

Nearly a quarter of those deaths, 23%, were related to drunk driving. In those instances, 98 people were killed and 236 were seriously injured.

“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams in a press release.

In an effort to reduce drunk driving during the holiday season, TxDOT is encouraging drivers to find sober rides if they decide to drink and to never get behind the wheel after drinking.

“Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available,” Williams said.