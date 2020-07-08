UIL establishes a 'return to play' protocol for students who test positive for COVID-19

UIL staff met Aug. 7 to discuss coronavirus prevention as sports and activities start back up and a new "return to play" protocol.

TEXAS, USA — The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League, serving as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council, held a meeting, Friday, August 7 at 7 a.m. via teleconference.

The main discussion point was a "return to play" protocol, which was unanimously passed by the medical advisory committee and UIL staff members.

The motion reads:

"Patients who have been identified as COVID-positive need to be cleared by their physician before they can return to their said activity."