LASARA, Texas — A South Texas man is being sent to Federal Prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.
An undercover operation looking into child exploitative crimes led investigators to 37-year old Rodolfo Mireles, Jr. of Lasara, Texas back in December of 2017.
A search warrant resulted in the seizure of various devices containing child pornography, and Mireles pleaded guilty last May, according to the police.
A judge ordered Mireles to serve 78 months in federal prison on February 26, 2020.
Mireles was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to several known victims and will serve 30-years on supervised release following his prison term and is to be registered as a sex offender.
