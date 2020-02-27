LASARA, Texas — A South Texas man is being sent to Federal Prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

An undercover operation looking into child exploitative crimes led investigators to 37-year old Rodolfo Mireles, Jr. of Lasara, Texas back in December of 2017.

A search warrant resulted in the seizure of various devices containing child pornography, and Mireles pleaded guilty last May, according to the police.

A judge ordered Mireles to serve 78 months in federal prison on February 26, 2020.

Mireles was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to several known victims and will serve 30-years on supervised release following his prison term and is to be registered as a sex offender.

