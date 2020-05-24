CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents will continue to receive the help they need in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a generous contribution from the Charles Butt Foundation.

The Charles Butt Foundation donated $250,000 to United Way of the Coastal Bend’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to support local efforts helping those who have been affected by the pandemic.

“We are so appreciative to Mr. Charles Butt and his foundation for supporting our COVID-19 Fund,” said Libby Averyt, President & CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend.

“We’re hopeful their generosity encourages others to support efforts that are providing widespread assistance to those in our community who so desperately need it,” added Averyt.

Officials say, combined with the donations received from other foundations, area businesses, and individual donors, the United Way of the Coastal Bend’s COVID-19 Fund now stands at $664,207.

"Established in March, the fund supports non-profit agencies in the Coastal Bend providing food, rent/utility assistance, medical and mental healthcare, and more to those impacted by COVID-19," stated United Way of the Coastal Bend officials.

The fund has provided over $363,300 to nearly 30 Coastal Bend organizations, and helped over 90,000 Coastal Bend residents last month, according to organizers.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: