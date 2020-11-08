Update: Officials propose beach designated parking in Port Aransas

Port Aransas officials said they no longer were able to enforce the order and removed the beach access barriers on August 9.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — City officials say they met with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales to decide on a plan that would address the city's concerns, while also complying with the current vehicle ban.

As you may know, Judge Canales has an order in effect, restricting vehicles on the beaches until at least August 17, but Port Aransas officials said they no longer were able to enforce the order and removed the beach access barriers on August 9.

"Currently, the beaches are open, there is vehicle traffic on the beach. we plan on working with the county judge to create a parking area that they can come down to the beach and park and then walk down wherever they want to walk to," said Charles Bujan, Mayor of Port Aransas.

A part of the city's concerns included traffic blocking beach entrances, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through, and visitors parking in front of nearby homes. That is the reason why Mayor Bujan and city officials say its important that they find some middle ground with Judge Canales on the vehicle ban.

Mayor Bujan says they're still in the midst of planning and working with the County on establishing those certain areas along the beach that will be designated for parking.