Various groups hold beach cleanups across the Coastal Bend area in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna

After Hurricane Hannah took a beating on our coastal environment, many members of the community have stepped up to help restore the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Mustang Island State Park on Saturday morning for a beach cleanup organized by Texas Parks and Wildlife.



Volunteers began at 9 a.m on August 1 and met in the parking lot to receive their gloves and bags for the trash they would be picking up.



Officials say the event was aimed to reduce litter and trash debris from Hurricane Hanna and want to remind the public that the park is not open for recreational access at this time.

Meanwhile, a group of young men from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Air Station- Corpus Christi worked extremely hard to clean up Doddridge Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna.

Organizations such as Beach Keepers have also stepped up their efforts in their dedication to keeping area beaches and parks clean.

Beach Keepers also held a beach cleanup near Whitecap Beach on Saturday morning.

The director of Beach Keepers, Lana Rayn, made an early morning trip to Corpus Christi and cleaned up area beaches all day. According to the organization, Rayn lives three hours away from Corpus Christi but has made every beach cleanup.



Beach Keepers is hosting a beach cleanup on Saturday, August 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Hannah’s Helpers by Beach Keepers will meet on Mustang Island and volunteers will be formed into teams of 10 or less.



Organizers say Beach Keepers will provide water, bags, and gloves but volunteers must bring their own face mask, hand sanitizer, and other personal protective gear.



For more information on how you can get involved with Hannah’s Helpers by Beach Keepers, please visit their Facebook page.

Hanna's Helpers by Beach Keepers Causes event in Corpus Christi, TX by Plastic Planet by Lee Allen and Beach Keepers Hub on Saturday, August 8 2020

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: