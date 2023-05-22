Vigil held at McGee Beach for local man killed in San Antonio night club shooting

Devon King was shot and later died at the hospital. Three others were also hit but survived.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends of 20-year-old Devon King held a balloon release at McGee Beach to remember the young man gunned down last week in a San Antonio night club.



"He was an amazing person,” said King’s mother Bonnie Landry. “I mean, he lit up the room. He was an amazing basketball player, a great big brother. He was our everything.”



King was killed Thursday, when police said two groups got into a fight outside the Privat Social Club. They said someone then took out a gun and started shooting.



King was shot and later died at the hospital. Three others were also hit but survived.



Landry said she is thankful for the community support she has received since her son was killed.

Police have not released a description of the person they are looking for, and there have not been any recent updates.

