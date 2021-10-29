WIC benefits temporarily increase in Texas

The increase, which Congress approved in September, could help approximately 700,000 women and children in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Mothers who are pregnant, breastfeeding and/or have small children can get an increase in their Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits for the rest of 2021.

The increase is to allow families to buy more fruits and vegetables through December 2021 and was approved by Congress in September.

The increase could help approximately 700,000 women and children in Texas.

“We are proud to be able to help families provide nutritional food to their young children,” said Texas WIC Director Edgar Curtis. “Fruits and vegetables are essential to provide the right nutrients, vitamins and minerals at the critical developmental stages of pregnancy, breastfeeding, infancy and early childhood.”

WIC clients will need visit their local WIC office to receive the following monthly allocation through the rest of the year:

Children: $24

Pregnant, postpartum and some breastfeeding clients: $43

Fully and partially breastfeeding clients: $47

In January, the benefit will return to its original amount of $11 for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and $9 for children 1 to 5 years old.

To find out more about the program or to apply, click here. You can also visit this webpage to find a WIC office near you.

