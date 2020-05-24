WOODSBORO, Texas — On Mondaym the community of Woodsboro will gather to remember beloved basketball coach, Aaron Houston.

Houston died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

He taught and coached at Woodsboro High School for three decades, impacting the lives of several generations.

We've learned that some of the nurses taking care of Coach Houston while he was at a nursing home in Refugio were also his former students, taking him outside a few weeks ago for a big surprise.

"With two days notice, over 150 cars lined up to show their support for Coach Houston. We had people from Orange Grove, from Mathis, from Sinton, from San Antonio, and from Katy. We had people from all over. I was amazed! I was in awe of all of that," said Toni Rodriguez, former student and friend.

A parade with music, noisemakers, and waves from familiar faces.

Toni Rodriguez is a family friend and former student, describing Coach Houston as a man that would often go above-and-beyond for his students, Houston treated them like family, inspiring them to be the best they can be.

"He was a father figure to so many in our community and he not only encouraged those who needed a father figure in their life. he encouraged kids that they didn't even realize that they needed to be pushed," added Rodriguez.

Back in 2014, Houston was inducted into the Coastal Bend Coaches Hall of Fame.

Rodriguez says if you drive around Woodsboro you will see signs on fences expressing love for Coach Houston and trees draped in green and white.

To accommodate all of the people who want to pay their respects, the school district has agreed to host a memorial service Monday at Eagle Stadium in Woodsboro at 11 a.m.

For more information about Coach Houston's services, including visitation tomorrow, visit the Woodsboro High School Facebook page.

