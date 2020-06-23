Workers' rights in a pandemic

OSHA has guidelines to keep workers safe from coronavirus in the workplace, and depending on the type of business you work for, you could be entitled to paid leave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've seen the process -- as Texas continues to reopen, despite the cases continuing to rise, many want and need to go back to work to support their families. But how are employers keeping employees safe?

“So, I’m facing a lot of difficult decisions at work. Having to choose between your health and safety, versus keeping your job,” said Dave Mauch.



Dave Mauch, with Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, discussed workers' rights in the coronavirus pandemic.



“The CDC has put out guidelines that say an employer has a duty to tell employees if they've been exposed to a dangerous disease, that includes COVID 19,” said Dave Mauch.



Letting people know if the virus has been brought into the workplace is the first step.



Of course, a lot of information by law must be kept confidential.



“They can't hide behind that confidentiality as a means of declining to tell their employees that they've potentially been exposed to a dangerous illness,” added Mauch.



Fortunately, there are federal regulations in place in order to reduce the risk of infection on the job.

Occupational Safety Health and Administration has specific guidelines on how to keep workers safe from coronavirus in the workplace and depending on the type and size of business you work for, you could be entitled to paid leave if you get sick.

Brian East is a lawyer who specializes in rights for the disabled and advises workers to explore their resources.

“We do have the social organization where they can make complaints and they can investigate,” said Brian East.



Remember there are protections in places such as a Whistleblower Act, which prohibits employers from retaliating against workers who file complaints to raise concerns about working conditions and safety.

