Saving lives is just as easy as sending a text.

Gencure and Be the Match have partnered to give people the simplicity of signing up for the bone marrow registry with just a simple text message.

All you have to do is send the message Cure 96 to the phone number 61474.

From there, you will be prompted to answer questions that will ensure your proper enrollment.

Then a swab kit will be sent to you.

For more information visit https://bethematch.org/.

© 2018 KIII