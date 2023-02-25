TGSA holds first day of Corpus Open at Packery Channel

Contest Director, Walter Sohl said "Corpus has a huge surfing community. The surfing roots here go way back."

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfing competition was held by The Texas Gulf Surfing Association at the Packery Channel.

Corpus Open is the longest running surfing association here in Texas. This weekend's event had over 120 surfers competing.

The different divisions included longboard and shortboard for all ages to compete for money.

Contest Director, Walter Sohl spoke with 3NEWS and said the event is one of the bests for surfers especially because of where it's held.

Corpus Open continues all weekend. Volunteers show up at 6 a.m. for the 1st heat and in the water by 7 a.m.

"This is one of the best turnouts and best contests. Corpus has a huge surfing community." Sohl said, "Corpus has a huge surfing community. The surfing roots here go way back, it's an awesome family that gets together and has these contests. We encourage everyone to come out and check it out."

Organizers say the event was slightly delayed this morning because of the fog, but everyone was able to get out there and hit the water as soon as it cleared.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!