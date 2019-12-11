CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While every day, we should be grateful and make it a point to show it, Veteran's Day is the time officially set aside for everyone to give their thanks to veterans.

There was a massive crowd of people gathered at Sherrill Park to pay their respects to Coastal Bend veterans. Monday was a day to honor and thank veterans for their service.

For many like U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam Richard Barrett, they remember coming home from that war and no one thanking them for their service.

"Ever since we had the war in the desert and the troops were coming back a lot more people thank you for your service they didn't even want us to wear our uniform they hated us even though we were in Vietnam they hated us no I wouldn't say, yes they hated us," Barrett said.

Vietnam Army Veteran Jesse Mireles remembers coming home from Vietnam and not being welcomed even though his family sacrificed their lives for the country.

"it's like grief, too much grief the whole month I got three cousins killed and one of my high school buddies killed, and it's very grief we went over to the memorial wall, and all those 58,000 19-year-olds and my relatives are there," Mireles said.

Vietnam Era Air Force Veteran Richard Quijas is a member of the veteran's band, and he too served during Vietnam. Quijas was in the Air Force and worked on B 52's.

"I'm thankful for every day that I'm here particularly with the veteran's band I've been with them for four years it's been a privilege and an honor to come and show our respects to all the veterans," Quijas

So if you see a Veteran after today, you don't have to wait until next year to honor them.

