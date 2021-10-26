A heartfelt thank you to Tony C. Diaz of CCISD for 11 years of service

After 11 years as CCISD Board of Trustees secretary, Tony C. Diaz has announced his resignation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Oct. 25th Corpus Christi Independent School District bid a fond farewell to board secretary Tony C. Diaz.

Diaz, through a letter provided to Board President Janie Bell, announced his resignation Monday afternoon, effective immediately. He had been serving as board secretary for 11 years.

Diaz spent more than 35 years working in education in CCISD, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and various administrator positions, prior to retiring in 1995.

Diaz’ active presence in the community frequently includes his wife Bessie by his side.

In his letter to the board Diaz cited a need to spend more time with family as his reason for resignation.

“I want to thank all past and present trustees with whom I had the pleasure of serving,” Diaz said. “Together, we have made a difference for the children of Corpus Christi.”

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez had to say, “Dr. Diaz was a fierce advocate for our students and our teachers [...] We all learned from his frequent reminder to serve, ‘every student, in every classroom, every day.’ He leaves a legacy of selfless service to our community, first as an educator and then as a trustee.”

The district is planning to honor Diaz for his service at a later date. Likewise the Board will be discussing the process to fill Diaz's District #3 seat at its next meeting, Monday, Nov. 8.

Diaz says his mantra is and always will be, 'for the children'.