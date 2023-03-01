'That could have been me or one of my teammates': TAMU-CC players put their trust in athletics trainers

TAMU-CC Athletics trainer Jerry Hilker said that the institution has eight trainers on staff to work with their student athletes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Athletes and head trainers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are sending their thoughts and prayers to the family of Buffalo Defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

TAMU-CC Men's Basketball player Jalen Jackson said what happened to Hamlin is a scary situation because it could happen to anyone.

"It's worrisome, that could have been me or one of my teammates. So hearing about that. Those are bizarre incidents," he said.

Jackson is a point guard for the Islanders and said that a lot of people are unaware that trainers are the backbone of their sport. He added that when he's on the court, he knows he's in good hands.

TAMU-CC athletics trainer Jerry Hilker has 29 years of experience in his field. He told 3NEWS that time is crucial when dealing with injured athletes.

"I'm fortunate to be able to say we have eight certified athletic trainers. A full time athletic trainer to work with our student athletes and staff," Hilker said. "We also have a masters in science and athletic training for students."

Hilker said their students go on to work as trainers in our local school districts.

"Again I'm really grateful for the group of dedicated athletic trainers here in the Coastal Bend and Coastal Bend areas," he said.

According to Hilker, TAMU-CC has a trainer for each sport offered at the university and they attend every practice and game, home or away.