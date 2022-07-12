The 10th annual Ho-Ho-Ho Cookie Swap is as sweet as sugar

Fresh out of the oven is this story about a group of local women who competed Wednesday night in Corpus Christi to see who has the best cookies in town.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th annual Ho-Ho-Ho Cookie Swap was held at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina Wednesday night. The competition heated up as a group of women competed for the 2022 Cookie Swap Queen.

The sweet smelling contest was created as a networking opportunity for women who love to bake. They were also competing for bragging rights to see who had the best cookies in Corpus Christi.

Local resident Terry Thompson proved to be one smart cookie, when she came up with the idea for the cookie swap over a decade ago.

"It started at my house in Flour Bluff and when we started this we only had four ladies. At one point we got up to 36 ladies, we had that night 120 dozen cookies in my house," said Thompson.

The competition has since grown to a ballroom full of bakers who share the same kind of sweet tooth.

There was a wide variety of flavors such as cranberry, lemon, and butterscotch, with unique names like 'Christmas crack' and 'Reindeer droppings'. There was even a cookie that looked like a snow globe with sprinkles inside that moved when shaken.

"It's such a nice reprieve from our busy lives, work life, so it's nice to come and meet with a bunch of people who are wanting to laugh and have a good time," said Amy Seeds who made the 'Christmas crack cookies' which were made in a crock pot with a mixture of chocolate and peanuts.

The cookies were judged on most unique, presentation and overall best of the best.

Thompson said the swap wouldn't have been possible without all of their supporters including her own GM at the Holiday Inn who allowed her to use the ballroom for the swap.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.