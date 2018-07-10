2018 Coastal Bend Heart Walk — It was a walk to remember Saturday morning as many gathered at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi for th 2018 Coastal Bend Heart Walk.

Every year, the American Heart Association holds the walk and 3News has always been a proud sponsor.

Our very own John-Thomas Kobos was even the emcee for the event.

Thousands of people showed up Saturday morning to run or walk for heart health awareness.

Organizers say the walk was a huge success and encourage the community to take part in these types of events.

"We're looking forward again for next year for 2019 and we also have other fundraising events as far as the American Heart Association, the Heart Ball, Go Red, and of course the walk itself, so we're excited for next year," chairman Julio Reyes said.

If you missed the walk or can't attend any of these events, you can still donate to A.H.A. here.

