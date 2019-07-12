CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII-TV joined with H-E-B yet again Friday for the annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive benefiting the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

People from all over the Coastal Bend stopped by the KIII-TV studios and participating H-E-B locations to drop off their generous donations to ensure that no family goes hungry in the Coastal Bend this holiday season.

3News went Live for almost the entire day as talents from all around the Coastal Bend dropped by our studios to make donations and provide entertainment. Students from area school districts performed, along with local music acts and, of course, all the generous donors who came by to say hi!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

