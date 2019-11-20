KINGSVILLE, Texas — You will have your chance to experience life out on the range at the 29th annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

Ranch employees and volunteers will be serving up a traditional ranch breakfast of eggs, beans, and sausage at King Ranch just outside Kingsville, Texas. During breakfast, there will be historical re-enactments, roping, and firearm demonstrations.

The breakfast is put on to honor the rich cultural heritage of South Texas.

"It's your only time to get out there. Once a year we open the gate. It's only for Ranch Hand Breakfast, for the public," organizer Bob Cleek said. "Just to support the community."

The Ranch Hand Breakfast goes on from 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $6 for adults and children four and over.

