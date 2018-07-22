CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — If you're a wing lover, then you probably didn't miss the 2nd Annual Wingapalooza Festival this Saturday.

The American Bank Center teamed up with Hot Z-95, Rock 92.7 and 1440 Keys Radio to make the event happen.

Over fifteen Corpus Christi area restaurants prepared to get saucy as they competed for the "Lord of The Wings" and "Wing Master" awards.

The chicken wings were judged on appearance, sauce, taste and texture.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII