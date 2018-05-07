The 49th annual Rockport Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Rockport Center for the Arts.

The event features art and music and plenty of fun for the entire family.

There are two types of admission tickets -- single-day and two-day. You can buy single tickets at the event, but you have to buy two-day passes online.

For more information, visit their website at rockportartfest.com.

