CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — "So having two kids of my own I know how important a good nights sleep is, and I want to share that with as many people as possible," Monica Sreiff, local owner of Ashley Home Store said. "If it's just 50 kids, I want to bless 50, as many as we can."

Transitioning from summer to a strict school schedule can make getting kids to bed difficult.

Streiff says a new mattress can make that transition a bit easier.

"It's important because of the time of the year," Streiff said. "It's school starting, and what a better way to start off the school year than with a brand new mattress set. We're talking pillow, sheets, comforters."

And for kids in Child Protective Services a new bed set can mean so much.

"All these children are within the department, they are all foster children and they are in different place and placements," Monica Alaniz, Child Protective Services said.

And for children who have never experienced a steady life style they can finally call something their own.

"A lot of the kids are like, 'I'm going to have my own bed.' Some of these kids share beds, didn't have beds so it's awesome," Alaniz said.

One top of getting a new bed and getting to meet hooks players. The kids also got to end their night watching the hooks play.

