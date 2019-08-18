ROBSTOWN, Texas — The 'Annual Peddler Show' was held at the Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown and wrapped up on Sunday 18.

The 2-day event stops in the Coastal Bend at least 4 times a year with hundreds of vendors on hand to show off their products.

You can buy anything from home decor, jewelry, food, and customized items.

"We have several handmade local vendors, small business, there's great prices it's very reasonable. And the cool thing about the peddler show if you want something customized or personalized on sight you don't have to wait two weeks for shipping or pay for shipping. You get it over the weekend or right there when you order it," Jessie Bergmann, Event Manager said.

If you missed this weekend, no worries. You can catch their 'Fall Holiday Show' in November.

