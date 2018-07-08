Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Del Mar College is hosting their 7th annual B.I.G. event Wednesday at the Del Mar College Center for Economic Development.

The function of the event is meant to engage local businesses in Booming industry, International trade, and Government contracting.

B.I.G event will showcase 26 different vendors and is estimated to have about 150 people in attendance.

Attendees will get a chance to network with larger businesses.

Ann Fierova is helping put on the event and said they are introducing a new segment in 2018.

"It's all about how artificial intelligence is being incorporated in business large and small. I think a lot of people think of that as a large business, but there are lots of mediums and lots of things that are applicable to small businesses as well," Fierova said.

The B.I.G. event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII