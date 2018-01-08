CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Del Mar College is hosting their 7th Annual The Booming industry, International trade, Government contracting (B.I.G.) Event on Wednesday, August 8 for anyone interested in seeing a snapshot of the local labor and economy trends.

According to Dan Korus, the dean of workforce programs at Del Mar College, small business are the backbone of Texas which makes B.I.G. event one not to miss.

B.I.G. starts at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and goes until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 3209 S Staples St. CED 106.

Residents can expect great networking, talks from local economists and international trade experts!

Tickets are available here.

