Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez explained the legal ramifications parents could face if their kids do not show up to school.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII