Now Hiring: The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi looking for 290+ workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Corpus Christi's first The Cheesecake Factory continues at La Palmera mall, and the company is now looking to hire!

The restaurant needs more than 290 staff members for the new location.

"Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an energetic, fun environment are encouraged to apply online now for rewarding positions such as bartenders, bussers, cashiers, dessert finishers/ baristas, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and servers," a statement from the company said.

FORTUNE has named The Cheesecake Factory one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" for nine years straight.

With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant will be located adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and La Palmera Cafes food court entrance.

The new restaurant, expected to open this winter, will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 lower-calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – freshly prepared from scratch in each restaurant – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.

